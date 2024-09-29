Experts worry about plastic pollution at River Nile

Plastic pollution poses a severe threat to River Nile, affecting its water quality and aquatic life. The river is overwhelmed with macro, micro, and Nano plastics, primarily from urban areas where waste management systems are inadequate. This pollution not only degrades wetlands systems that serve the river basin – which is vital for water filtration – but also leads to high levels of microplastics in fish, affecting biodiversity and local fishing communities. As HERBERT KAMOGA reports, the fishing industry aggravates the situation by using plastic bottles and gear, with communities like Kagwara Landing Site, in Serere District, struggling with the long-term consequences.