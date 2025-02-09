Experts on how to avoid losses in cyber activities

The Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives has unveiled plans to revive the Bunyoro Growers' Cooperatives Union as a way of mobilizing the locals there to improve their livelihoods. Bunyoro Growers, one of the strongest cooperative unions in the 1960s, dealt in Coffee, Cotton, Tobacco, and Maize before its collapse. The cooperative union had over 100 primary societies with thousands of farmers, most now lying dormant. As our reporter found the farmers are pleased with the new plans by the government.