Examinations body UNEB gets new modern home

The Uganda National Examinations Board is in the process of digitizing all scripts of candidates for the first time. According to UNEB chairperson Prof. Mary Okwakol, this means that they will be able to store the examination scripts of candidates in digital form to make them accessible for future reference. The remarks came during the commissioning of a new UNEB building to be used to store highly sensitive materials, among others.