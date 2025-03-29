Evelyn Anite reflects on her political journey, push for Museveni's re-election

She hails from Koboko, which was formerly part of Arua. A journalist turned politician, Evelyn Anite has created many friends and enemies within the National Resistance Movement and beyond, right from the outset. This began when she proposed asking President Museveni to run for president again at a time when the ruling party had indications that former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi was set to succeed his boss and confidant. Sudhir Byaruhanga spoke to Evelyn Anite, the State Minister for Investment, about her political path.