Environmental degradation leading to high surface runoff in Karamoja

The Lokere Catchment, in the Karamoja and Teso sub-regions, is well-drained with a dense network of seasonal rivers and streams. However, environmental degradation is leading to high surface runoff rates, and consequently to a low water retention capacity and the situation of dams and valley tanks. Therefore, the area is vulnerable to natural disasters and soil erosion. We look at how the Lokere Water Catchment Project is alleviating the impact of severe deforestation caused by drought and climate change in the Karamoja sub-region.