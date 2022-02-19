Emorimor laid to rest in his home town

The Vice President Jessica Alupo has advised Iteso to take their time and ensure due diligence in electing the next cultural leader to replace the deceased Emorimor Augustine Osuban Lemukol. The call came as he was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Abilayep village in Serere district. He had served as chief of the Itesot or Ateker people for 23 years. In her remarks, the vice president described the Emorimor as a kind and honest person who united his community.