Elias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola sworn in as Kawempe North MP

Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, the Kawempe North MP-elect, whose election was characterized by violence, is being sworn in today. The swearing-in took place in the Speaker's boardroom in the presence of Speaker Anita Among. The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, and other MPs attended.