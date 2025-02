Education reforms; proposal to reduce years spent in pre-primary

Tonight, we bring you a story that is close to home for many of us, the daily struggle of Kampala's school-going children, who brave the chaotic morning commute to get to class on time. But could a proposed change in the education policy bring relief to those under five? As LYDIA FELLY AKULLU reports, the Education Policy Review Commission also recommends a reduction in pre-primary and primary school years.