EC defends 21-day voter update amid concerns

The Electoral Commission has addressed concerns from opposition political parties, particularly the FDC, regarding the 21-day time frame for the upcoming voter registration update, asserting that the period is mandated by law and cannot be altered. Scheduled to run from tomorrow until February 10, the commission emphasizes that it has provided ample notice for stakeholders to prepare. However, skepticism remains about the limited engagement with political parties and civil society organizations during the process. In an exclusive interview with our reporter David Ijjo, Electoral Commission spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi outlined the measures taken to ensure a smooth registration update.