EC cancels Namayumba election over ballot paper mistakes

Voting for the LC3 chairperson for Namayumba sub-county has been called off following a mix-up in candidates’ symbols. The ballot paper had NRM written next to NUP’s Mustafa Ssekweyama’s umbrella symbol. Whereas the NRM members wanted the process to continue, NUP insisted they would not vote. The Electoral Commission later announced that it had postponed the election to Friday. This is the second time the election is being called off- the first happened because the name of the NRM candidate Joseph Muzenze had been misspelt.