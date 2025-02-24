East African Crude Oil Pipeline case awaiting decision from regional appeals court

Persons affected by the East African Crude Oil Pipeline are keeping their fingers crossed on whether the regional appeals court will allow the case to be heard. The Appellate Division of the East African Court of Justice had the parties to the appeal case make their arguments at a court sitting in Kigali, Rwanda. The challenge against EACOP by Civil Society Organisations was dismissed with costs in 2023 by the First Instance Division of the region.