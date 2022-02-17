EALA members express concern over ignored bills

As the term of the 4th East African legislative assembly comes to an end in December this year, lawmakers have taken stock of their work since they were sent to Arusha to represent their respective countries. The regional lawmakers are concerned that they pass laws and make recommendations but most of them are not implemented by the council of ministers. They are concerned that 35 bills passed by the assembly are currently gathering dust without being assented to by the heads of state.