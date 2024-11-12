EALA: Kenyan members block quorum over corruption report

Fears within the East African Legislative Assembly forced the collapse of the last sitting of the house, which had activities in Kampala for 24 days. Members of the Kenyan Assembly denied the house the necessary quorum to conduct the planned business, as only two members were present instead of the required minimum of three lawmakers. Some legislators, irked by this conduct, say their Kenyan counterparts feared that a report on corruption involving the former Secretary General, Peter Mathuki, would make its way to the floor.