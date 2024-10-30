EALA divided over Museveni's election appointments

Members of the East African Legislative Assembly are divided over the appointment of superintendents of elections in Uganda by the head of state, Yoweri Museveni, who in most cases is also a presidential candidate. A report adopted by the assembly pointed to eroded confidence in the electoral commission's perceived lack of independence. However, some EALA MPs defended the system of appointing EC commissioners, saying it is for the best, given the fragile nature of elections in Africa.