EAC-SADC summit calls for cessation of hostilities

President Museveni today joined seven other heads of state in Dar es Salaam for a special East African Community and Southern African Development Community summit to deal with the crisis in Congo. The meeting was called to discuss the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo between government troops and M23 rebels, who recently captured the town of Goma and several surrounding townships. Unlike the other heads of state, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi elected not to attend the meeting in Dar es Salaam, observing proceedings virtually from Kinshasa. The meeting resolved to call for an unconditional cessation of hostilities, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance, including the repatriation of the deceased and evacuation of the injured. The meeting also called for the immediate reopening of Goma Airport, as well as other related facilitative interventions and the opening of main supply routes. The heads of state also referred the resolution of the conflict to the Luanda-Nairobi process. Here is a bit of what happened at the start of today's proceedings.