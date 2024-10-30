EAC monetary union process hampered by failure to implement critical protocols

Rwanda’s representative to the East African Legislative Assembly, Fatuma Ndangiza, has called for an intervention into the volatile security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Ndangiza told the regional assembly, sitting in Kampala, in no uncertain terms that ethnic cleansing of the Tutsi community of the Banyamulenge is taking place in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Fatuma Ndangiza expressed concern over the matter as the regional body unanimously adopted President Museveni's speech delivered at the opening of their sessions in Kampala