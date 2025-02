DRC conflict dominates AU Summit discussions as Tshisekedi boycotts

The African Union summit has opened in Addis Ababa, with the escalating conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo dominating discussions. The absence of Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, who chose to boycott the meeting, underscores deep frustrations over the AU’s handling of the crisis. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for dialogue at the summit as M23 rebels closed in on Bukavu.