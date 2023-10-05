Drama as Robert Kyagualanyi returns from abroad

On a day filled with suspense and unexpected events, Robert Kyagulanyi, the President of the National Unity Platform Party, returned to Uganda after a series of mobilization tours abroad. Upon arriving on a Rwanda Air flight from South Africa, Kyagulanyi was immediately seized by security forces and taken to his residence in Magere, Wakiso District. While addressing a press conference at his home, Kyagulanyi remained undeterred, hinting at upcoming mobilization initiatives.