Dr. Mathias Magoola wins best Researcher Award

Dr. Mathias Magoola, the founder and Managing Director of Dei Biopharma Limited, is the recipient of the Best Researcher award in the 8th Edition of the International Molecular Biologist Awards. Dr. Magoola says Dei Biopharma Limited is in the process of producing products and vaccines that will treat diseases such as cancer and HIV/AIDS in the coming days.