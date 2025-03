Dr. Kizza Besigye remanded until March 28

Former presidential contender Dr. Kizza Besigye and his two co-accused will stay in jail until March 28, when their treason case comes up for trial. The trio reappeared at the Nakawa Chief Magistrates' Court today, with the prosecution requesting more time to investigate the treason charges. This sparked a debate over how defense lawyers would secure access to evidence to be presented against the accused, who are facing treason charges.