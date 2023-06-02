Dr. Besigye rallies opposition MPs to be resilient

Dr. Kizza Besigye, a former four-time presidential contestant has rallied opposition legislators to engage the population to rise up to make a meaningful political change. Dr. Besigye argued that there is no way the frequently mooted constitutional and electoral reforms can lead to the desired changes. He further argued that even if the opposition parties are mandated to appoint the electoral commissioners, the persons would serve the interests of the incumbent president. His views resonated with a paper presented by constitutional lawyer Peter Walubiri on the topical question of free, fair, and credible elections.