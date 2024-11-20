Dr. Besigye arrested in Nairobi, found detained in Uganda

Earlier in the day, we spoke to Winnie Byanyima, the wife of Dr. Kizza Besigye, about the circumstances surrounding her husband's arrest. Dr. Besigye was reportedly picked up in Nairobi. Winnie Byanyima explained that Dr. Besigye had traveled with Hajji Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya to Nairobi to attend the book launch of Kenyan politician Martha Karua. She further stated that Dr. Besigye, who had booked into an apartment in Nairobi, failed to attend the book launch on Sunday, which raised concerns among his hosts. With both Dr. Besigye and Hajji Kamulegeya's phones now switched off, the concern grew, prompting a concerted search for the duo, who were eventually found to be held in Uganda.