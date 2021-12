DP to contest Kayunga by-election results in court

The president of the Democratic Party Nobert Mao has accused the electoral commission for mismanaging the recent LC 5 by-elections in kayunga. He says DP will join other political parties that are taking the case to court. Mao also blamed the low turn out of voters on polling day to heavy deployment of police and the army. He was addressing journalists at the DP Headquarters in Kampala