DP divided over MP Lumu's Bill

The proposal of the Mityana South MP Richard Lumu, to have the leader of the opposition in Parliament elected by Opposition MPs, has received backlash in his own home backyard after a sizeable number of members of his Democratic Party opposed this idea. DP's Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde and the Party's Secretary General Gerald Siranda informed Richard Lumu that his proposal is complex and unrealistic and can hardly see the light of day. Daniel Kibet reports that the Democratic Party is yet to make a formal decision on whether to support Lumu's proposal or not.