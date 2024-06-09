District officials in Kikuube want more support for the disabled

Persons living with physical disabilities in Kikuube District want the government to increase funding for their activities. The district receives a disability grant ranging from 50 to 70 million Uganda shillings from the center every financial year, yet the number of PWDs is over 5,000. They say this money is too little compared to the number of persons with disabilities in the district. They disclosed this during their annual general assembly held in Kikuube Town Council.