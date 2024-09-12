Digital number plate rollout begins November 1

The rollout of new digital number plates under the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) will begin on November 1st, with eight car bonds already engaged to start the distribution process. As part of this 10-year phased project, over 2,000 number plates have been issued, primarily to government vehicles. Installation centers will be established at border points to facilitate vehicle registration, and surveillance cameras are being installed, starting with Kampala, to enhance road monitoring, as David Ijjo reports...