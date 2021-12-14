Development partners concerned about shrinking civic space

Development partners in the Justice, Law and Order Sector are concerned about the shrinking political and civic space in the country, and have urged government to address the concerns for a just society. The call was made by the Netherlands Ambassador to Uganda, at the twenty-sixth annual Justice, Law and Order Sector Review in Munyonyo Kampala. Internal Affairs Minister General Kahinda Otafiire said government was committed to ensuring freedoms of expression and assembly provided they do not infringe on other people's rights.