Deputy speaker, Thomas Tayebwa commits Uganda to peace building

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has appealed to the international community to promote peaceful co-existence without meddling in the internal affairs of sovereign states. The deputy speaker is Manama Bahrain for the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). Inter-Parliamentary Union President, Duarte Pacheco justified Bahrain’s selection to host the 146th Assembly of the IPU despite questions posed about its fledgling democratic experience, dating back to 2002, by saying ‘it was perfect in all aspects’.