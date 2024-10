Deputy Speaker, Tayebwa meets Onana, talks about renovating stadiums

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa expressed his pleasure at the government's renewed zeal to construct stadiums, as it is attracting great sporting talent into the country. The call came as Tayebwa met with Manchester United and Cameroon goalkeeper Andrè Onana ahead of tomorrow's clash with Kenya in Namboole, who is in Uganda for the second time Onana in less than four months.