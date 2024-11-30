Crested Cranes set to play Algeria in Algiers

Still in local soccer, the Uganda Women's National Team will be seeking to make amends when they play their second international friendly game against Algeria today in Algiers. The Crested Cranes lost their first game to the hosts 2-1 and will be out today to correct all the mistakes that were made in the first game. The international friendly games are part of the big buildup for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers slated for early next year.