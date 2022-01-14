COVID-19 TESTS: Passengers miss flights, fight health-workers

A crisis is brewing at Entebbe airport after passengers, seeking to exit the country protested against a spate of positive Covid-19 results at the Test and Fly screening centre. Many of the passengers, who claimed that they had earlier tested negative at other testing facilities, rejected the new results and a row resulted, ending with several missing their flights. As IVAN WALUNYOLO reports the officials at Test and Fly are worried about the unruly behavior of passengers, who test positive.