COVID-19 task force to present status report to President Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni will, on Monday, meet the task force on COVID-19 to receive a brief on the status of the disease in the country ahead of the planned reopening of the economy. ICT and National Guidance Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi confirmed that Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja will present the report which contains guidelines to be followed after opening up.