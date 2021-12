COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS: Prime Minister Nabbanja assures public on reopening

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, has assured Ugandans that the economy will soon be fully reopened despite worrying reports indicating a surge in the rising number of covid-19 cases being recorded, largely owed to the omicron variant which is highly transmissible. The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, made the pronouncements as she met Kakumiro residents in Igayaza Town Council.