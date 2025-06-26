Court rejects State bid for Besigye phone data

The Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court has rejected the State's application to access data from the phones of Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale. Besigye, Lutale, and UPDF soldier Capt. Denis Oola faces treason and misprision of treason charges. Chief Magistrate Christine Natenge ruled that she lacked jurisdiction to grant the order, noting that the accused had already been committed to the High Court. Prosecutors sought the phone data to strengthen their evidence. Besigye's supporters in court celebrated the ruling.