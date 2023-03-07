Court of Appeal judge dies after lengthy illness

The Judiciary has confirmed the passing of Court of Appeal Judge Kenneth Kakuru at the age of 65. Judiciary spokesman Jameson Karemani said the judge had been admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi for treatment at the time of his death. The outspoken judge, had in 2021, applied to retire seven years ahead of his scheduled retirement date, due to ill health. Justice Kakuru was born in 1958 and has been serving as a justice of the Court of Appeal of Uganda, since May 2013. Before joining the Judiciary, Justice Kakuru practised law through his firm, Kakuru and Company Advocates, and distinguished himself as an environmental rights attorney and an expert in public interest litigation. He held a bachelor of laws degree as well as Master of laws degree, both from Makerere University. He also held a post graduate diploma in legal practice from the Law Development Centre, and a second master’s degree in educational policy, planning and development from Kyambogo University. Justice Kakuru gained fame for his dissenting judgment in the ‘age limit case’. In the aforementioned case, Justice Kakuru was the only one of five judges to rule that the amendment of the Constitution in 2017, which was called to remove lower and upper age limits for presidential and local government candidates, was done illegally. He based his ruling on a number of factors, but especially on what he called a lack of consultation with the public, during the process of the amendment. Kenneth Kakuru was married to the late Winnie Ikiriza Kakuru until her death in 2009, and together they parented three children, Sama, Tracy and Rose. On 14 January 2012, he married Charity Nankunda Kakuru, his current wife.