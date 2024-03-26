Construction of petrol station in Gulu wetland halted

A team from the National Environment Management Authority and Gulu City Security Committee joined the leadership of Gulu City to halt the construction of a petrol station in Pece Stream Wetland. On Monday, the team resolved that the construction works be halted indefinitely until the Executive Director of NEMA gives a final word. A joint security meeting chaired by the Gulu Resident City Commissioner, Jane Francesca Okilli, accused the Managing Director of Oil Energy, Lawrence Okello, of encroaching on Pece Stream Wetland to construct a petrol station.