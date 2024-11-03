Construction of multi-billion shilling gold processing plant in Busia completed

The construction of a multi-billion shilling gold processing plant in Busia district has been completed. Wagagai Gold Mining, which is investing $200 million in gold extraction and processing, says this will lead to the start of the extraction of gold from the rock ores. While presiding at the unveiling, the Chinese ambassador Zhang Lizhong says the progress of work at the gold plant speaks a lot to the economy and the local people in Busia.