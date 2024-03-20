Concerns raised over emerging divisions in NUP

The National Unity Platform finds its hands tied from dealing with perceived errant members who have rebuked the party on its policy positions or showed allegiance for other political groups. Information corroborated by multiple sources that attended a closed-door meeting between the Party’s Members of Parliament and the top leadership indicates` that there is no provision in the party constitution providing for how to handle such matters. The Electoral Commission is accused of failing to approve the proposed amendments to the party constitution which among others would formally set up an organ of MPs who would handle the matter. As Jackson Onyango reports, the party is also grappling with the specter of accusations of corruption and likely internal divisions .