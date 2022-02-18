Colombus loses Kyabazinga lawsuit

Three years after he filed the case, the high court in Jinja has ruled that William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV is the Kyabazinga of Busoga, finally ending Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi Muloki's quest for the position. The matter was first heard in 2014 as Wambuzi Muloki challenged the election of Nadiope as Kyabazinga by the council of elders in the lower courts. However, in Justice Jeane Rwakakooko's reading, presented by Registrar Fred Waninda, the court dismissed Wambuzi Muloki's contention that the Kyabazinga was wrongfully elected with costs, which are yet to be determined.