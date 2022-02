Col Nakalema hands over State-House anti-corruption office to Brig Isoke

After three years at the helm of the State House anti-corruption unit, Col Edith Nakalema has handed over authority. Nakalema handed over to Brig. Gen Henry Isoke after securing 47 corruption convictions, with about 600 more complaints under investigation. She added that she had saved over 32 billion shillings in the process. Isoke and Nakalema agree that the fight against corruption is only getting started.