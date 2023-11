Col. Deo Akiiki says ADF rebels killed were crossing Lake Edward

The UPDF says they have killed some Allied Democratic Forces rebels they have been tracking down since the attack on tourists last month. According to Col Deo Akiiki, the rebels were killed last night around Lake Edward off Kayanja Landing site in Kasese District. Two foreign tourists and their Ugandan guide were killed last month in Queen Elizabeth National Park and Col Akiiki says the operation is still going on.