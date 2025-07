Coffee prices plunge by 50%, dealers struggle

A host of coffee dealers across the country are stuck following a sudden slump in crop prices for both processed and unprocessed coffee in the past two weeks. Coffee prices have dropped by almost 50%, with Robusta coffee—more severely affected—falling from Shs 14,000 in early April to the current Shs 8,000 per kg. Despite this, farmers like Dr. Maggie Kigozi believe there is light at the end of the tunnel.