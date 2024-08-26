Climate activists protest against construction of oil pipeline

Security personnel have arrested a group of people who were protesting against the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. The 1,443km pipeline from Kabaale, is intended to transport oil produced from Uganda’s Lake Albert oil fields to the port of Tanga in Tanzania where the oil will be sold to world markets. Its construction has not started but some people who are opposed to it say it will negatively affect the environment. There has been some local and international litigation which has ended in favor of the project. Those arrested are being held at the Central Police Station in Kampala.