Civil society vows to end violence in schools, homes

Civil society organizations focused on Children rights have launched a positive discipline coalition with the objective of promoting what they are calling for non violent discipline in schools and communities. This follows reports of a rise in the continued physical and mental abuse of children in Uganda, through corporal punishment although it was outlawed back in 1997. In this coalition, teachers, parents and guardians will be given information on how to positively discipline children without resorting to corporal punishment.