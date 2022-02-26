Civil servants urged to focus on public welfare

President Museveni has warned civil servants against sectarianism while delivering services in the country. The president’s message was delivered by prime minister Robinah Nabbanja at the closure of a two-week patriotism and leadership training for staff from the ministry of public service at the National leadership and training Institute (NALI). Addressing 45 civil servants from the ministry of public service at Kyankwanzi. Nabbanja asked government workers to ensure accountability and put service above self. The president also emphasized the need for patriotism because it inspires people to place the national interests of their country above narrow sectarian tendencies. The minister for public service and constitutional affairs Muruli Mukasa says that as a government they have decided to train all public servants in patriotism including politicians to align national interests for Vision 2040.