CHRISTS CATHEDRAL BUGEMBE :The history of the church that will host the royal wedding

When Busoga became a diocese of the Anglican Church of Uganda, in 1972, Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe became the diocesan seat. The land on which the church sits today was donated by the former Kyabazinga, Henry Wako Muloki, whose official residence was a few metres away. Today, the Cathedral is back in the limelight as the venue for the Busoga Royal Wedding slated to take place on 18th November. GILLIAN NANTUME brings us this story about the history of the Cathedral.