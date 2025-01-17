CDF Muhoozi no show in parliament over his x posts

The Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Internal Affairs has today suspended their interactions with the Ministry of Defence, over the failure to bring the Chief of Defense Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba with them, when they appeared before the committee. The MPs had wanted the president’s son to explain the controversial tweets, he has been releasing from his social media accounts, which they say, are causing tension in the public and around the East African region. The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces say that the committee has treated them unfairly, as the tweets are representative of an individual and not the whole institution. The committee has since asked for the CDF to appear before the committee with the rest of the ministry officials on Monday.