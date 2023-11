Canon Moses Banja elected 6th Bishop of Namirembe diocese

The House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda has elected Canon Moses Banja as the 6th Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, succeeding the retiring Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira. The consecration and enthronement of the new bishop will take place on December 10, 2023, at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe.