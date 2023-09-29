Can technology break the insurance knowledge barrier?

Explaining the benefits of insurance to an ordinary person or a low-income earner remains a herculean task in Uganda today, the boda-boda industry for instance ranks low when it comes to insurance appreciation or uptake. This according to the insurance regulatory authority, is a knowledge problem that the insurers must deal with at least according to the Chief executive officer, insurance regulatory authority Ibrahim Kadunabbi Lubega. Now Stanbic Bank has teamed up with fin-techs to help bridge the knowledge gap.