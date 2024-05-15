Cabinet raises ID particulars change fee to UGX 300,000

Cabinet has resolved to increase to 300,000 shillings the fee for persons who wish to change their particulars on the National Identity card. Currently, the fees stand at Shs50,000. The application of the new fees will take effect when mass enrollment for new, and or replacement of the old IDs is completed in September. However, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi says those that adopt new marriage names or drop them after divorce are spared from the payment of the increased fee.